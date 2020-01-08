Sara Ali Khan posts mesmerising pics from Maldives vacay

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats.

The 24-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post pictures where she is seen slaying the holiday look in a yacht. The caption to the post reads, "If I could sail back to the Maldives.. #backtoreality".

The `Simmba` actor is seen in a floral white mini skirt with a white top on the deck of the yacht as she soaks up the sun while in another picture, she is seen posing with the sail of the yacht.

The actor has also looked drop-dead gorgeous in her perfectly styled bikinis.

On the work front, the Pataudi scion has two films in a loop this year, one of them being the comedy remake of 1995 fame `Coolie No 1` along with Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Imtiaz Ali, which is in the post-production stage.