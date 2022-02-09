Sara Ali Khan preps-up for Gaslight, to be seen in a different avatar - Deets inside!

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is on a roll as the actress has her kitty full of exciting projects. Post the success of Atrangi re, the actress now is all set to jump on the sets of her upcoming film, 'Gaslight', helmed by Pawan Kriplani.

Sara will begin shooting for her new project after wrapping up Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She is now prepping for 'Gaslight' before it goes on floors later this month in Rajkot.

A source close to the actress said, "Sara has been currently prepping for 'Gaslight', before it goes on floors, near remote areas of Rajkot. She will be donning upon a completely different avatar from what we have seen before, for which she wants to get into the skin of before she reaches on sets. She has currently been attending various workshops and readings with Pawan Kriplani, and the writers, and working on the looks tests for the film."

"Post receiving the massive praises for Atrangi Re, Sara has become hungrier as an actor, and wants to give her best in the film", the source informs us.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in 'Gaslight' and Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal.