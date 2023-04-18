Sara Ali Khan Raises Temperature In Pink Bikini, Enjoys A Pool Session In This Video

Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. The actor has been gearing up for Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', for which she has wrapped up the first schedule. On Tuesday, Sara took to Instagram and shared several videos where she gave a sneak peek into how she is spending her day.

Sara, who is quite active on social media, teased her fans with glimpses from her personal life as she was seen swimming in a pool in a pink bikini. The actor rocked the pink swimwear and is seen showing off her swimming skill in the video.

Next, Sara dropped a boomerang of her breakfast table while she can be seen pouring some hot coffee into a cup. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Second best part of my day??" She also gave a glimpse of what she has been reading currently.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film in which Sara could be seen donning a beautiful blue and red saree and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in his casual outfit. After finishing the shoot, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team.

Sara also has Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Sara and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Gaslight' is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since 31 March.