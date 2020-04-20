हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s then and now pic with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim is all about loving your family

The old picture is from Sara’s pre-transformation days. She poses with Amrita and Ibrahim happily at a park while the other photo appears to be from one of the recent trips to Goa. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

New Delhi: There’s never a dull moment with Sara Ali Khan. Trust her to share some of the best pictures with her family and she never makes her fans upset. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a then and now post with her actress mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and the picture is all about loving your family.

The old picture is from Sara’s pre-transformation days. She poses with Amrita and Ibrahim happily at a park while the other photo appears to be from one of the recent trips to Goa. Sara looks chic in denim shorts and black spaghetti top. Ibrahim is sandwiched between the mother-daughter duo.

“The evolution of the meaning of Sunday-Funday. And now, Monday Motivation, Throwback Thursday, Flashback Friday, Sunday Funday. Sab ek hai. Isliye, Just Happy New Day. Stay Home, Stay Strong,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

Sara’s posts always bring a smile on her fans’ faces. Off late, she has been taking a trip down the memory lane and sharing some million-dollar throwback pictures. Here they are:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hum Bachpan se hi aise hai... 5, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

On the work front, Sara, who made her debut in 2018 with ‘Kedarnath’, was last seen in ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Her upcoming film is ‘Coolie No 1’ with Varun Dhawan. She also has ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Tags:
Sara Ali Khansara picsAmrita SinghIbrahim Ali Khan
