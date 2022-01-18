हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Indore's Khajrana Ganesh temple with mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan is a huge travel buff and the 26-year-old actress is often seen travelling to different corners of the country. 

Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Indore&#039;s Khajrana Ganesh temple with mom Amrita Singh
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Bhopal: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for a new film in Indore, recently took out time from her busy schedule to explore the city.

On Monday, Sara along with her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh paid a visit to Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple. The two visited the temple around 6:00 pm yesterday and stayed there for a while.

After offering prayers to the Lord, Sara took to Instagram and shared a few pictures.

Sara Ali Khan

In one of the images, Sara can be seen posing with her mother inside the temple premises. A few days ago, the mother-daughter duo visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain.

Such visits prove Sara's inclination towards religious beliefs.

