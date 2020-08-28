Sara Ali Khan seeks Ganpati Bappa's blessings, shares pictures from this year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival!

New Delhi: Just as the nation is immersed in the celebratory mood of Ganpati festival, beginning from Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22, 2020 - Bollywood generation next star Sara Ali Khan posed with Bappa and sought his blessings.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a few pictures with Ganpati Bappa. Take a look:

Dressed in bright pop pink traditional attire, Sara is clicked in her patent 'namaste' pose sitting in front of the Lord with folded hands. Last year as well, she had wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi with a beautiful picture with Bappa.

Sara went for Ganpati Darshan at friend Nidhi Dutta's house in Mumbai.

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. She will now be seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' with Varun Dhawan.