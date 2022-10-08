Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from a rainy shoot day in Mumbai, see video

NEW DELHI: Mumbai is soaked today and how! Just like the rest of us, Sara Ali Khan is alert and set to take proper precautions from this unannounced weather. While one might enjoy the wind that comes along with the rain, Sara Ali Khan is already warning her audience about the logging of water and how it can go wrong if some wrong wire strikes!

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for a project and admits that she shares an alert post to make sure her fans are cautious enough.

Taking to social media stories, she shared two pictures one where she highlights how she is shooting in the rain and that's her mood for the day. And on the other hand, she writes, "Stay safe, don't get electrocuted". Later continuous on the same story saying, "When the van socket is submerged and we are waiting in darkness."

Recently, the actress made a lot of buzz on the internet with her presence on 'Koffee With Karan season 7'. Just like always, fans were impressed with her witty and hilarious answers and eventually she also won a hamper.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey.

Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up major portions of two films and is all set to start with the third film, which is yet to be announced.

The actress will also be seen in Karam Johar's OTT Film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' where the diva is all set to play a lion-hearted freedom fighter.

Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.