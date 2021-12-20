Sara Ali Khan shares adorable photo with Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday

NEW DELHI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur has turned five on Monday. And joining the celebration, Saif Ali Khan's eldest child Sara Ali Khan celebrated the Junior Nawab's birthday with cake cutting.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with Taimur and her father Saif. In the image, Sara can be seen cutting the cake while Taimur is happily looking at it. "Happiest birthday Tim Tim.. wishing you all the toys, chocolates, laughter, happiness and love," she captioned the post.

Other celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Riddima Kapoor Sahni also posted special wishes for Taimur on his fifth birthday.

Neha Dhupia not only wished Taimur on his birthday but also dedicated a message to Kareena, hoping for her to get well soon. The actor had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Neha shared a picture of Taimur playing with her daughter Mehr and wrote, "Happy birthday Tim @kareenakapoorkhan missing celebrating with you."

Taimur's aunt Saba Ali Khan is also shared a sweet birthday post for him. Posting a throwback picture of him from their last meeting, Saba wrote on her Instagram Stories, "To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy and always filled with mischief and fun! Love you lots! Bua jaan."



Taimur is the first child of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The two got married in October 2012. Saif, who was previously married to Amrita Singh, has two child - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage.