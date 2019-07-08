close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares adorable picture with Ibrahim Ali Khan from London — Her goofy caption will leave you in splits

Sara, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has been keeping them updated with latest happenings. And her latest post involves her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan shares adorable picture with Ibrahim Ali Khan from London — Her goofy caption will leave you in splits
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh have two children together—Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The kids are all grown up and hugely popular on social media. Sara made a smashing debut with 'Kedarnath' last year. And though, the film was a moderate Box Office success, she was applauded for her acting. She followed it up with a Box Office smash hit 'Simmba'.

Sara, who recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal', is currently holidaying with her mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim in London and the family is family a whale of a time together. The 'Simmba' actress has been making sure to regularly share pictures from her vacay with her fans on Instagram. 

On Sunday, Sara shared a picture with Ibrahim that screamed love and happiness and she captioned it writing, " "I smile because you’re my brother ...I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I smile because you’re my brother ...I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

We just love how Sara and Ibrahim are adorably looking at each other in the frame and it clearly shows how much they enjoy each other's royal company and their beverages. In the picture, while Sara is all dressed up in a bright and colourful ensemble, Ibrahim is wearing a more toned-down outfit of a black jacket and grey pants. 

And while Sara made her dream debut in Bollywood last year, Ibrahim, who is currently studying, is yet to decide if he will join the films or not. 

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal', which is rumoured to be a sequel to 2009 release 'Love Aaj Kal'. Sara is paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan. The shooting of the film took place in Mumbai, Delhi, Udaipur and Shimla.

It is scheduled for release on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanKartik AaryanKareena KapoorAmrita SinghIbrahim Ali Khan
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor shares first picture of Mira Rajput which he saved and it's beyond love

Must Watch

PT3M45S

More than 29 Killed in Agra After Bus Falls off Yamuna Expressway