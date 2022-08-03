NewsLifestylePeople
Sara Ali Khan shares fun BTS photo in athleisure from 'shoot day' with director Punit Malhotra

Sara keeps her fans updated on the day to day happenings of her life - from shoot days, to fitness videos to family photos to travel diaries on her Instagram.

Aug 03, 2022

Sara Ali Khan shares fun BTS photo in athleisure from 'shoot day' with director Punit Malhotra

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khantook to Instagram and piqued her fans curiosity by sharing a fun BTS photo from her shoot diaries with directors Collin D'Culha and Punit Malhotra. In the picture, Sara has donned upon a latex co-ord set, paired with a blue jacket. She poses in front of the camera with the directors, hinting of a fun collaboration coming up. 

Few days earlier the actress had turned a showstopper for designer Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sharing photos from her ramp walk, Sara captioned her post, “Flash lights and Starry nights”.

 

Before that, the star kid had shared photos of her vacation in Italy with mommy Amrita Singh and wrote, “And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love – of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away! -Charles Dickens”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

