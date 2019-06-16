close

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares the cutest throwback pics with daddy Saif Ali Khan on Father's Day

On the occasion of Father's Day, Sara took to Instagram and shared two childhood pics with her daddy Saif.

Sara Ali Khan shares the cutest throwback pics with daddy Saif Ali Khan on Father&#039;s Day
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah/ Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is an internet sensation. The gorgeous actress is an avid social media user and often shares pictures and videos that go viral instantaneously. On the occasion of Father's Day, Sara took to Instagram and shared two childhood pics with her daddy Saif.

Check out her pics here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

She captioned the pics as, “Happy Fathers’ Day Abba Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime”

Sara was born to Saif and his first wife Amrita Singh on August 12, 1995.

She made her Bollywood debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. The film had Sushant Singh Rajput playing the male lead and received positive reviews.

The leggy lass currently has interesting projects like Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No 1' remake and Imtiaz Ali's untitled film.

Sara Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanFather's day
