Sara Ali Khan shares throwback photoshoot pic, slays in her glamourous avatar—See inside

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's stunning daughter Sara Ali Khan is a popular name on social media. The young and happening actress has become quite an audience favourite with her two successful ventures last year.

The beautiful Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from her Filmfare photoshoot. Her caption caught our attention. She wrote: “here’s fire in her. If loved and cherished she’ll warm your entire home; if abused she’ll burn your house down‼️ #tbt @filmfare.”

Isn't she looking simply breathtaking?

Sara made her sensational debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and was later seen in Rohit Shetty's commercial success 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh.

The generation next star is currently working with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel. She has also bagged 'Coolie No. 1' remake starring Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Sara is a fitness enthusiast and is often spotted outside the gym or fitness centre. She is looked upon as an icon amongst the youth who love her sense of style. Sara pulls off a traditional salwar-kurta look and glamourous gown with equal elan.