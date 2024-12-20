Sara Ali Khan Shoots For A Song Sequence For Sky Force - See Inside!
In Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani's directorial Sky Force, she will be seen with Akshay Kumar.
New Delhi: Generation next star Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Sky Force. She is currently shooting for her song sequence for the upcoming film with co-star Veer Pahariya along with her other projects lined up.
According to a source close to the project, "Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with her shooting schedules. She is shooting for a song sequence for her upcoming film Sky Force and is simultaneously shooting for other projects as well."
This indeed sounds exciting, as fans are eagerly waiting to see Sara back on the big screen.
Apart from this, Sara has an interesting lineup of films coming up. She will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Tentatively, she is also working on a project with Ayushmann Khurrana.
