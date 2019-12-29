Sara Ali Khan showers love on mother Amrita Singh, says 'mommy is best in every dimension'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a complete Mumma's girl and there's no two way about it. The young actress shared an appreciation post for her mother Amrita Singh recently and said that her mom is best in every dimension.

Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection?

The only difference between us- is I always want her attention

She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs and affection

And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention

My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension

She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention

Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension

With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension-

Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension.

#amritakibeti #sarakishayari

#gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno."

Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan shot for a cover of Hello magazine recently. Speaking to the magazine about her daughter, Amrita had said, "Sara is a very God-loving child and has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.”

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan