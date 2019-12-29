हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan showers love on mother Amrita Singh, says 'mommy is best in every dimension'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a complete Mumma's girl and there's no two way about it. The young actress shared an appreciation post for her mother Amrita Singh recently and said that her mom is best in every dimension.

Sara Ali Khan showers love on mother Amrita Singh, says &#039;mommy is best in every dimension&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a complete Mumma's girl and there's no two way about it. The young actress shared an appreciation post for her mother Amrita Singh recently and said that her mom is best in every dimension.

Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? 
The only difference between us- is I always want her attention
She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs and affection 
And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention
My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension
She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention 
Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension 
With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension-
Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. 
#amritakibeti #sarakishayari
#gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan shot for a cover of Hello magazine recently. Speaking to the magazine about her daughter, Amrita had said, "Sara is a very God-loving child and has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.”

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanAmrita SinghSaif Ali Khan
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt jet off to a romantic destination- See inside

Must Watch

PT7M34S

Babri masjid supporter's letter to PM Modi: There should be no delay in Ram Mandir's construction