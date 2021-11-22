हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shows her love for sunset and sunrise in THIS new video- Watch!

Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful as she shares a new video on her Instagram handle. In her recently released post, she shows her love for the sunrise and sunset through a beautiful poem. 

Sara Ali Khan shows her love for sunset and sunrise in THIS new video- Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan who is an avid social media user has now penned a poem while sharing a video of sunset and sunrise in her new Instagram post. 

Sharing a series of beautiful pictures in a form of a video, she wrote, “State of Kings- City of Lakes 
Suraj Ki Kirno mein Sara bakes 
Sunset sunrise itne photos she takes 
But without these memories of प्रिय सूर्य her eyes hurt and heart aches 
#sunrise #sunset #sunkissed #throwback..”

 

In the recently released post, she can be seen enjoying the nature as she opts for a traditional wear. 

For the unversed, Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She has a younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also has two half-brothers little Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's newborn.

The beautiful diva is also a fitness enthusiast, as she is often seen bonding over an ab-workout session with her newfound friend Janhvi Kapoor.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

 

