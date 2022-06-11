New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most promising star kids Sara Ali Khan has a massive fan base and is riding high on her career graph moving upwards. The actress has been running on a busy schedule recently as she was recently spotted coming from London and from there she directly went to trails and rehearsals for IIFA. Later she also headed on a work trip to turkey and then to Dubai for IIFA.

Sara Ali Khan has back-to-back endorsements, magazine covers and movies in her kitty which make her one of the most sought-after young actors. Recently, the actress uploaded a picture of herself on social media, looking nothing less than a vision in white.

These pictures were for a leading magazine Travel + Leisure. Sara Ali Khan looked like a true star she is donning a shimmery sequined white bikini top with pants. Taking to the caption, Sara wrote: ‘Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer’… Interviewed & produced by Aindrila Mitra @aindrilamitra Photographed by: Rohan Shrestha @rohanshrestha Assisted by Homyar Patel (@homyarpatel) Styled by Tanya Ghavri @tanghavri Hair & Make-up by Florian Hurel @florianhurel Outfit :Rahul Mishra (@rahulmishra_7) Location :Çiragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul ( @cpkempinski ) Tourism Partner :Go Türkiye @goturkiye Airline Partner :Turkish Airlines @turkishairlines Celebrity PR : Spice @spicesocial

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.