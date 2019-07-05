Sara Ali Khan sizzles in red outfit in latest photoshoot — Have a look

New Delhi: There is no denying that Sara Ali Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bolywood. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara is blessed with good looks and charming personality.

Sara recently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama 'Love Aaj Kal' in the hill town of Himachal Pradesh and has returned back to the city. She is also said to have been cast for 'Coolie No 1' remake, also starring Varun Dhawan.

On Friday, the 23-year-old shared images from a recent photoshoot that left her fans gasping for breath. The actress looked breathtakingly stunning in the latest picture, donning a red outfit with gorgeous embroidery. She completed her look with statement diamond jewellery and matching bracelet.

Sara has been time and again papped slaying ethnic attires and we can without any doubt say that no one rocks them like Sara.

Sara made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor-directed inter-faith romance Kedarnath. The film received mixed reviews with praise directed at her performance. Her second film, 'Simmba' released barely weeks later and turned out to be one of the most commercially successful films of 2018.

Her film 'Love Aaj Kal 2' is tentatively titled 'Aaj Kal' and also stars Randeep Hooda. A part of the film has been shot in New Delhi. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and Homi Adajania. The film is scheduled for release on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's Day.