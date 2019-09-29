close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan slays in a little black dress at GQ Awards 2019—Pics

Sara Ali Khan looked alluring in a classy black dress for the GQ Awards 2019. She posed for the paps and even shared her look on Instagram. 

Sara Ali Khan slays in a little black dress at GQ Awards 2019—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous and very talented Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn whenever she steps out in public. After giving modern Cinderella vibes at IIFA 2019, the actress is once again making headlines with her GQ Awards look.

Ditching the princess avatar, Sara looked alluring in a classy black dress for the event. She posed for the paps and even shared her look on Instagram.

Check out these posts by Sara on her official Instagram handle:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

At the IIFA 2019, Sara won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with ' Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film had released last year and fans were left awestruck by the new-comer's performance.

Sara will next be seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanGQ awards
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor gives fitness motivation on a lazy Sunday—Watch

Must Watch

PT7M48S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 29th September 2019