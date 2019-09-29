Sara Ali Khan slays in a little black dress at GQ Awards 2019—Pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous and very talented Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn whenever she steps out in public. After giving modern Cinderella vibes at IIFA 2019, the actress is once again making headlines with her GQ Awards look.

Ditching the princess avatar, Sara looked alluring in a classy black dress for the event. She posed for the paps and even shared her look on Instagram.

Check out these posts by Sara on her official Instagram handle:

At the IIFA 2019, Sara won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with ' Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film had released last year and fans were left awestruck by the new-comer's performance.

Sara will next be seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.