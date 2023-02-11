Sara Ali Khan Soaks in Sunlight at Sydney Beach, Check out her Sizzling Click

topStoriesenglish2572233
New Delhi: Netizens know that Sara Ali Khan loves to travel. At times, she is on a hectic spree, roaming from one country to another. The `Kedarnath` actor is vacationing in Sydney right now.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh`s daughter dropped a gorgeous selfie, taken at the sea beach of Sydney. Soaking in the sun, Sara captioned the frame "Sunny. Smiley. Sydney..."

Celebrities from the industry such as designer Manish Malhotra gave a shout-out to her picture. Manish dropped a fire emoji, whereas, Sara`s aunt Saba Pataudi dropped heart emojis on her post.

Sara celebrated her mother`s birthday just two days back. It`s not clear whether it`s a mother-daughter trip or not. But Sara has not forgotten her fitness regime during the vacation. She treated her fans with fitness reel videos on her Instagram stories.

Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has `Gaslight` with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar`s next `Ae Watan Mere Watan` in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu`s next film, an anthology, `Metro...In Dino` alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

