Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Aanand L Rai's office looking like a ray of sunshine – In Pics

Recently, she was spotted outside Aanand L Rai's office dressed in a beautiful yellow kurta and parallel pants with a matching dupatta. 

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Aanand L Rai&#039;s office looking like a ray of sunshine – In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's darling daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most followed star kids on social media. She made a promising debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' and was then seen in a commercial success 'Simmba' by Rohit Shetty.

Recently, she was spotted outside Aanand L Rai's office dressed in a beautiful yellow kurta and parallel pants with a matching dupatta. The girl aces her desi look and she surely has started off the salwar-kameez trend in Bollywood.

Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Thanks to Sara, we see a lot many other young actresses dressed in Indian wear. Looks like she certainly has been a trend-setter here.

The actress will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' with Kartik Aaryan. Also, she has Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' remake in the pipeline.

Sara was clicked outside Rai's office in Mumbai. So, is a movie on cards?

Well, it's too early to speculate but keep reading this space for more updates on latest Bollywood news.

 

