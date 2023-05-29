Sara Ali Khan To Nora Fatehi: Divas Who Slayed In Red At IIFA 2023, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Step into the world of high fashion as we celebrate the Bollywood divas who graced the IIFA red carpet with their captivating red ensembles. From fierce looks to timeless grace, take a look at our favourite picks.

Pragya Jaiswal took the red carpet by storm in her captivating red ensemble that we will be dreaming of for days. Flaunting a stunning combination of a fierce top and an elegant skirt with long trail, the actress completed the loom with a bold red lip and coordinated heels. Pragya served us with a look that will go down in the fashion books of IIFA.

Sara Ali Khan embraced a fusion of Indo-western glam with her captivating red outfit that turned heads at IIFA. with a frilly drape delicately cascading around her arm and a statement diamond necklace she radiated elegance and grace on the red carpet.

Nora Fatehi mesmerised the red carpet with her show-stopping red latex off-shoulder gown, making a bold fashion statement. Nora's absolute stunner of a look perfectly captured the essence of elegance and confidence, making her a true fashion sensation at IIFA.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, which is popularly known as IIFA, is back with its 23rd season. The show is Produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. This annual award ceremony honours the best Bollywood films, stars, filmmakers, technicians etc. for their contribution in the film industry.

Since its inception in 2000, the IIFA award ceremony has been held in different countries around the world. The first IIFA award ceremony took place on June 24, 2000, at the Millennium Dome in London. This year, IIFA took place in Abu Dhabi on May 26 and 27th.

Many Bollywood celebrities graced the event with their stunning presence.