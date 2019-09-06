Sara Ali Khan turns cover girl for Elle magazine; looks gorgeous in pink—See inside

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly talented Sara Ali Khan has a huge fan pool who eagerly await her social media uploads. She is an internet sensation and is admired by many for her candor. The young and pretty actress often leaves us impressed with her fashion choices and has turned cover girl for several magazines.

Sara graced the cover of Elle magazine's September issue and looks like a diva in pink! Wearing a printed fit and flare dress with wavy hair and matching accessories, the 'Kedarnath' actress is a delight to look at.

She shared the cover on Instagram. Check it out here:

Sara's social media posts are often going viral and her fans can never get enough of her. A day ago, her throwback picture with mom Amrita Singh took social media by storm.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1'. It will be interesting to see her with the heartthrob and expectations are already soaring high from the film. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

It is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Sara will also be seen along with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.