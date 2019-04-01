Sara Ali Khan turns up the heat on Vogue India cover—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest 'it' girl Sara Ali Khan made her sensational debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' last year. The movie starred Sushant Singh Rajpoot opposite her in the lead role. Sara managed to impress fans and critics with her performance.

What followed was a massive commercial blockbuster 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh. The young and happening Sara recently featured on the cover of Vogue India magazine and we must say that she looks uber classy.

Sara shared the picture of the cover on Instagram. Check it out:

Her red hot dress and mind-blowing expressions will win your heart right away!

On the work front, Sara is currently busy working with Kartik Aaryan for Imtiaz Ali's next. The movie is a sequel to 2009 blockbuster 'Love Aaj Kal' featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The actress has a huge fan following on social media. The newbie already enjoys over 8.1 million followers on Instagram.