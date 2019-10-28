Sara Ali Khan twins with mom Amrita Singh on Diwali, posts vibrant pictures

New Delhi: After joining father Saif Ali Khan for Diwali celebrations, Sara Ali Khan had a gala time with mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The mother-daughter duo twinned in red while Ibrahim pulled off his Diwali look in purple.

Sharing loved-up with pictures with mom and brother, Sara wrote, "Diwali Hai Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas

: @shivangi.kulkarni."

In the pictures, Sara and Amrita are seen in red while Ibrahim looks dapper in a purple kurta pyjama. Sara looks exactly like Amrita while Ibrahim is the spitting image of his father, Saif.

Just a day ago, the brother-sister duo were at Saif Ali Khan's residence for Diwali celebrations. Sara shared pictures from their mini-reunion which also featured Kareena Kapoor and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Sara also posted a selfie with her dad, which got a lot of love from her fans.

Sara ventured into the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Her debut performance got her many awards and offers thronged her way soon after.

The actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, which is being directed by David Dhawan.