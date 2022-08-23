NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal get papped together at dance rehearsal studio, fans excited: Pics

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will appear on screen together for the first time in Laxman Uterkar’s upcoming film, which is currently untitled. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal get papped together at dance rehearsal studio, fans excited: Pics

New Delhi: Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted together going for dance rehearsals in the city on Tuesday (August 23). The duo will be seen together in Maddock Films' untitled next, helmed by Laxman Utekar. Vicky sported an off duty look while he posed for the paparazzo. Sara on the other hand rocked a casual look with crop top and pink shorts, with her tresses left loose. 

The two happily posed for the shutterbugs present at the location. Their latest outing has left fans mighty excited to see the duo join hands on screen together for the first time with the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will appear on screen together for the first time in Laxman Uterkar’s upcoming film, which is currently untitled. Filming for the much-anticipated project reportedly wrapped earlier this year in January.

On the work front, Sara will also be seen in Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey. Vicky on the other hand, will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s 'Govinda Mera Naam' and Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ that also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Live Tv

EntertainmentVicky KaushalSara Ali KhanLaxman Utekar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure