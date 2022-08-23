New Delhi: Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted together going for dance rehearsals in the city on Tuesday (August 23). The duo will be seen together in Maddock Films' untitled next, helmed by Laxman Utekar. Vicky sported an off duty look while he posed for the paparazzo. Sara on the other hand rocked a casual look with crop top and pink shorts, with her tresses left loose.

The two happily posed for the shutterbugs present at the location. Their latest outing has left fans mighty excited to see the duo join hands on screen together for the first time with the film.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will appear on screen together for the first time in Laxman Uterkar’s upcoming film, which is currently untitled. Filming for the much-anticipated project reportedly wrapped earlier this year in January.

On the work front, Sara will also be seen in Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey. Vicky on the other hand, will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s 'Govinda Mera Naam' and Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ that also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.