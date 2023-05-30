Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal React In Disbelief At Stadium After Chennai Super Kings Lifts IPL 2023 Trophy, Watch Video

New Delhi: The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings clinched their 5th IPL trophy against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting last over thriller of rain curtailed match. It was a match worthy of an IPL final and the internet was filled with plaudits for the newly crowned champions and Jadeja. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who have teamed up for the first time and are awaiting the release of their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', were seen witnessing the IPL Final 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sara flew down to Ahmedabad on Monday evening, just in time for the match. The actor was seen donning a white crop top along with blue flared denim, while Vicky was seen in a green shirt and black bottoms. A video of Sara and Vicky enjoying the match at the stadium has surfaced where the duo is seen in belief after Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four on the last two balls, thus clinching the victory for the team in the finals.

The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' co-stars soak in the overwhelming feeling along with the crowd in the stadium as Chennai lifts their 5th IPL trophy. Both Sara and Vicky took to Instagram to share the moment.

Speaking of their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', the romantic comedy film has been directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Apart from Sara and Vicky, it stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq, and is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.