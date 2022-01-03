हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wants to relive her mountain memories, check these throwback PICS!

As the idea of travel for relaxation seem like an impossible dream due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, actor Sara Ali Khan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled her visit to Kashmir.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As the idea of travel for relaxation seem like an impossible dream due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, actor Sara Ali Khan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled her visit to Kashmir.

She dropped a string of throwback images from her Kashmir vacation on Instagram and wrote, "Major mountain missing. Especially the sun kissing. #throwback."

 

The images feature Sara enjoying the scenic view. In some pictures, she can be seen posing with the local people of Kashmir.

Earlier, while sharing some other pictures from the holiday, Sara praised the beauty of Kashmir in a caption that read, "If there is a paradise on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this."

Sara's Instagram is proof of the fact that she loves travelling. From Ladakh to the Maldives to Delhi and Varanasi, Sara visited several places last year.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara is currently shooting with Vicky Kaushal in Indore for a new film. 

 

