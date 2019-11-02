Sara Ali Khan will leave you bewitched with her Grazia photoshoot—Pics inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has often left us awestruck with her photoshoots. Be it posing in ethnic and looking like the epitome of grace and elegance, or wearing a chic, western outfit, Sara knows how to hog the limelight each time she steps out in public. The stunner has turned cover girl for various magazines and never fails to amuse us.

She recently turned cover girl for Grazia magazine, wearing a black and white outfit with wavy hair and a bold lipstick.

Check out her post here:

She also shared some pics from the Grazia photoshoot and we bet you will look at these more than once!

Check them out here:

For the uninitiated, Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. She made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath'. She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. The actress will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

Sara will also share screen space with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.