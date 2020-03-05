हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday with jaw-dropping Maldives pictures!

Sara Ali Khan made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, sister and actress Sara Ali Khan decided to wish him with their Maldives vacay pictures. Sara took to her Instagram and posted a few throwback pictures from the breathtaking Maldives. 

The happening brother-sister duo can be seen chilling like no one's watching in the photos. Sara Ali Khan also posted a heartwarming birthday wish in the caption. She wrote: "Happiest birthday Brother. I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you  #tbt @ncstravels @luxnorthmale."

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. 

Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days. 

With focus right now on studies, guess there's still time before any major announcement regarding his movie debut is made official. 

Here's wishing the lad dashing lad a very Happy Birthday!

 

 

