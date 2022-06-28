NewsLifestylePeople
SARA ALI KHAN

Sara Ali Khan wishes director Aanand L Rai on his birthday, shares UNSEEN pics from ‘Atrangi Re' sets!

Atrangi Re was a star-studded film that had superstars like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, yet Sara Ali Khan managed to rise like a phoenix and shine in the Aanand L Rai's film. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sara Ali Khan wishes director Aanand L Rai on his birthday, shares UNSEEN pics from ‘Atrangi Re' sets!

NEW DELHI: Sara Ali Khan who is known for her acting prowess has wished one of her favouite directors Aanand L Rai on the occasion of his birthday. 

Sara took to her social media stories to extend wishes to the blockbuster director of her recent hit ‘Atrangi Re’. Aanand L Rai, who turned a year older today has given Sara Ali Khan one of the biggest breaks of her career. Her performance as Rinku was widely appreciated by the audience and the director himself. 

sam

Sara, who is said to be a director’s actress by Anand L Rai, shared a bunch of pictures of herself and the filmmaker from the sets of the film. The star penned down a heartfelt note saying “ @anandlrai sir!! Love you so much, sir. Thank you for being you.”

Check out:Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re which was released on 24th Dec 2021 ended the year with a bang and acted as a catalyst for the 2022 cinema haul. Atrangi Re is a star-studded film that stars superstars like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, yet Sara Ali Khan managed to rise like a phoenix and shine.

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

Sara Ali KhanHappy Birthday Aanand L Raiatrangi reUnseen picsBollywood ActorDhanushAkshay Kumar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi