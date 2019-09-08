Sara Ali Khan's 'Elle' magazine photoshoot is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly talented Sara Ali Khan's pictures often go viral. She is admired by many for her honest attitude and witty replies and has an army of fans. With over 12.9 million followers on Instagram, Sara's popularity needs no introduction.

The stunner recently turned cover girl for September issue of 'Elle' magazine and looked gorgeous as always!

On Saturday, Sara took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the magazine shoot. With minimalist make-up, wavy hair and trendy winter outfits, the actress is gearing up for winters in style!

Check out the pictures here:

On the film front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1'. It will be interesting to see her with the heartthrob and expectations are already soaring high from the film. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

It is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Sara will also be seen along with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.