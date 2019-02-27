Sara Ali Khan's first magazine cover is all about being a star

New Delhi: The gorgeous and highly talented Sara Ali Khan is often making headlines owing to her stunning public appearances and witty statements. The young actress made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' in December last year and has been ruling hearts ever since. Sara acted opposite Sushant Singh Rajpoot and both actors were appreciated for their performance in the film.

Sara has an ocean of fans who love her for her candour. The actress's pics and videos often go viral and received massive attention.

After making her film debut, Sara has now shared her first ever magazine cover! The actress graced the cover of Filmfare magazine and looks stunning as ever.

Check it out here:

The caption is, “First Filmfare Cover!!!”

Sara also shared a picture from her Filmfare shoot:

Fans are going gaga over the actress and can't stop expressing their love for her in the comments.

Shortly after her debut film, Sara was seen in 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film broke several records and emerged a box office blockbuster. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ' Simmba' was lauded by all.

After starring in two hits, all eyes are on Sara's next project which has not yet been announced.