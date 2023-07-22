Sara Ali Khan’s Fresh Video From Amarnath Yatra Goes Viral On Social Media - Watch

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a glimpse of her Amarnath Yatra, a new spiritual journey that she undertook recently. Sara took to Instagram and treated fans with moments from her Amarnath Yatra.

The actor opted for an aqua-coloured jacket that she paired with matching track pants and wrapped a chunni-styled scarf around her neck. In the backdrop of picturesque landscapes of the Himalayan region, Sara trekked through the terrain with full devotion and interacted with other pilgrims.

The video was accompanied by the song ‘Namo Namo’ from her debut movie ‘Kedarnath’. Sharing the video, “Jai Baba Barfani." As soon as the actor posted, the fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “She is a daughter of interfaith and I like for the fact that she respects both equally and is not biased, she is blessed. Its not easy to mentally balance between 2 faiths. In Islam yes we only believe in Allah and no one. But as conflicting as it is, the fact that she has faith just pure faith and she is committed thats the main thing.”



Another user commented, “Sara you are such an inspiration of humility, spirituality and beauty.” Several videos and photos of Sara from Amarnath on Thursday went viral on social media. In the viral video, Sara was seen making her way by trekking through the terrains of the Amarnath Cave after offering prayers at the shrine. She was surrounded by security personnel and other pilgrims. Sara is often seen visiting spiritual places to offer prayers and seek blessings from the deity.

Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31.



Talking about Sara’s work front, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.



'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.