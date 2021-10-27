Sara Ali Khan's glamorous desi looks in these videos has got social media hooked - Watch!

New Delhi: The generation-next star of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has caught fan attention for her impressive pictures and travel posts. Her latest posts from a brand photoshoot are on fire as the internet is bowled over by her glam look in a desi avatar.

She shared a sneak-peek of it on her Instagram stories and the videos were later shared by several fan clubs. In one of her pictures, Sara sports a pink, shimmery bridal lehenga paired with feathered sleeves.

She nails her Pink top paired with a complementing bottom look in another picture shared online. Sara served up a pretty ethnic look in this fresh picture from her latest partnership shoot with a leading brand.

Sara Ali Khan's sartorial picks for every occasion and event is too graceful to be adored.

On the work front, the famous young actress has Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' in her lineup next.