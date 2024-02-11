New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is much-loved among the masses for her funny poems and antics. Taking to her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan posts a picture with mother from the sets of her upcoming Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. She can be seen in her whole different kinds of roles and personalities.

Sara Ali Khan's talent and versatilty is well lauded. She also portrays the desi girl charm on the screen that has been immensely loved by the audience. Taking ahead the spree of her versatility, Sara will be seen portraying whole different kinds of roles in her upcoming 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak giving us yet another example of her flawless action potential.

While in Ae Watan Mere Watan she will be portraying a fearless and patriotic character then on the other hand in Murder Mubarak she will be seen dwelling in thriller and mystery. This indeed projects her acting prowess of getting into different kinds of roles and ace it with her acting. Both films are very different from each other, be it in terms of genre or theme. Sara isn't afraid of taking up new things and is always keen to adopt something she has not done before.

From, Kedarnath to Love Aaj Kal to Atrangi Re to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to her upcoming Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak, Sara beautifully captured everything in one picture with her mother and we can see she has different looks and a whole different vibe I every other film.

This indeed says it all we will get to see Sara Ali Khan in two different kinds of roles in her upcoming Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. This has indeed piqued the excitement of her fans to see her coming in these films.