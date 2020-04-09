हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's 'knock knock' home video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is a sibling thing and we love it!

 Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days. 

Sara Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;knock knock&#039; home video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is a sibling thing and we love it!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The millennials love using social media platforms to pass their time. So, our generation-next actors are o different. Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback video of hers with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The old home video defines what siblings do together to kill time. Their 'knock-knock' video is the coolest thing you will watch on the internet this morning. However, Sara Ali Khan did leave out a message for her fans in the video caption: Throwback to when you could... But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Throwback to when you could...  But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking‼️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days. 

With focus right now on studies, guess there's still time before any major announcement regarding his movie debut is made official. 

Meanwhile, actors have been posting their home videos, trying out different activities amid lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus. 

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanIbrahim Ali KhanHome videossara ali khan video
Next
Story

Entertainment News: On Jaya Bachchan's birthday, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan share unseen pics and a heartfelt note
Corona Meter
  • 5734Confirmed
  • 473Discharged
  • 166Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M27S

DNA: Understand the difference between sealing and lockdown