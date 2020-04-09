Sara Ali Khan's 'knock knock' home video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is a sibling thing and we love it!

New Delhi: The millennials love using social media platforms to pass their time. So, our generation-next actors are o different. Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback video of hers with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The old home video defines what siblings do together to kill time. Their 'knock-knock' video is the coolest thing you will watch on the internet this morning. However, Sara Ali Khan did leave out a message for her fans in the video caption: Throwback to when you could... But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking.

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days.

With focus right now on studies, guess there's still time before any major announcement regarding his movie debut is made official.

Meanwhile, actors have been posting their home videos, trying out different activities amid lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus.