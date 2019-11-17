Sara Ali Khan's latest pic from NYC is a voguish affair

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in New York with her girl gang and seems to be having a gala time. The actress, being an avid social media user, is constantly sharing updates from her NYC vacay, making us go green with envy.

Sara's latest Instagram post is a voguish affair as she teaches us how to ace winter fashion in a pink turtleneck sweater and black pants. She completes her look with a pair of black boots and sunglasses.

Check out her post here:

The caption is, “Pink Sky, Pink Sweater, Pink Sun Soho Saturday with Sara- oh what fun!”

Only last month, the leggy lass was off to Sri Lanka on a short vacay and had shared pics of beautiful sunsets, beach-side fun, pool-side relaxation and what not!

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath'. She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.