close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's neon-green jacket and million dollar smile takes the spotlight—Pics

Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Mumbai wearing a neon-green top with a jacket in the same colour and black joggers. She left her hair open and wasn't having any makeup on.

Sara Ali Khan&#039;s neon-green jacket and million dollar smile takes the spotlight—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often spotted in the city and is captured by the shutterbugs. On Friday, the actress was seen at PVR in Juhu and was all smiles as paps clicked her pictures.

Sara was seen wearing a neon-green top with a jacket in the same colour and black joggers. She left her hair open and wasn't having any makeup on.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sara recently won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She looked stunning for the event in a white, off-shoulder ball gown.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with ' Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film had released last year and fans were left awestruck by the new-comer's performance.

Sara will next be seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan pics
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebrations begin with a kiss from husband Saif Ali Khan—Pics

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Howdy Modi: Harsh V Shringla Exclusively talks to Zee News