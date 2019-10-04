Sara Ali Khan's pics from 'Hello' magazine shoot are breaking the internet—See inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous and highly talented Sara Ali Khan has been the face of various magazines and takes our breath away every time. The stunner recently turned cover girl for 'Hello' India magazine along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara has now shared some pictures from her 'Hello' magazine photoshoot and her dramatic, smokey eyes are stealing the show for us!

In look one, the 'Kedarnath' star can be seen wearing a black, trendy lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The actress's hair are tied up in a bun and she exudes dramatic vibes.

Check out the pics shared by Sara on her Instagram handle:

In another look, Sara is wearing an orange coloured saree by the same designer. The huge sleeve captures attention and a pair of delicate earrings complete the outfit.

Here are the pics:

Recently, Sara won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She will next be seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.