Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's workout video with Namrata Purohit is unmissable—Watch

In this video, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan can be seen working out with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.  

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and very talented Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular faces in the industry today. The young and gorgeous Sara is often spotted outside her gym, smiling and waving at the paps. We often wonder how she looks to minty fresh after an intense workout session and has the energy to smile for the cameras!

Sara's immense hard work at maintaining that perfectly toned body reflects in the way she carries herself.

The actress often shares workout videos on Instagram, inspiring her fans to adapt to a healthy lifestyle.

On the film front, Sara will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

Sara Ali Khansara ali khan videosAaj Kal
