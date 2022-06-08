हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar's glam outing with friends caught on camera, fans confuse her with Alia Bhatt - Watch viral video

Sara Tendulkar wore an olive green sleeveless long skirt with a slit and a knot on the waist. She carried a black sling bag to add that glam quotient to her OOTD.

Sara Tendulkar&#039;s glam outing with friends caught on camera, fans confuse her with Alia Bhatt - Watch viral video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's darling daughter Sara is a social media favourite already. She was recently papped on her night out with friends. Sara looked her glam best for a quick catch up with her buddies and guess what? paps on duty managed to get her glimpse and asked her to pose. However, she very politely smiled and went for her car. 

SARA TENDULKAR PAPPED IN MUMBAI

Sara Tendulkar wore an olive green sleeveless long skirt with a slit and a knot on the waist. She carried a black sling bag to add that glam quotient to her OOTD. Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on his Instagram, where many fans wrote that they first thought she is Alia Bhatt. Take a look here: 

FANS THINK SARA IS ALIA BHATT?

Many followers got confused and thought of Sara Tendulkar as Alia Bhatt. Check out the comments below here: 

Recently, Sara Tendulkar attended the final MI match against DC at the Wankhede Stadium and many of her fan clubs shared candid pictures and videos of the star kid on social media. 

On the work front, Sara Tendulkar has taken her baby steps to the glam world with modelling for a popular clothing brand. Sara dropped her debut promotional modelling video on Instagram which also features actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. 

The pretty celeb studied at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to University College London for higher education. Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The power couple is blessed with two children - Sara and Arjun. 

 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Tendulkarsara tendulkar picssara tendulkar videoSara Tendulkar boyfriendSara Tendulkar instagramSachin tendulkarSachin tendulkar daughter
Next
Story

Brad Pitt accuses ex-wife Angelina Jolie of harming reputation of Miraval wine company

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Desh Superfast: Nupur Sharma to appear before Mumbai Police on June 22