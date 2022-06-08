New Delhi: The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's darling daughter Sara is a social media favourite already. She was recently papped on her night out with friends. Sara looked her glam best for a quick catch up with her buddies and guess what? paps on duty managed to get her glimpse and asked her to pose. However, she very politely smiled and went for her car.

SARA TENDULKAR PAPPED IN MUMBAI

Sara Tendulkar wore an olive green sleeveless long skirt with a slit and a knot on the waist. She carried a black sling bag to add that glam quotient to her OOTD. Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on his Instagram, where many fans wrote that they first thought she is Alia Bhatt. Take a look here:

FANS THINK SARA IS ALIA BHATT?

Many followers got confused and thought of Sara Tendulkar as Alia Bhatt. Check out the comments below here:

Recently, Sara Tendulkar attended the final MI match against DC at the Wankhede Stadium and many of her fan clubs shared candid pictures and videos of the star kid on social media.

On the work front, Sara Tendulkar has taken her baby steps to the glam world with modelling for a popular clothing brand. Sara dropped her debut promotional modelling video on Instagram which also features actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff.

The pretty celeb studied at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to University College London for higher education. Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The power couple is blessed with two children - Sara and Arjun.