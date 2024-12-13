Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas At Red Sea Film Festival

New Delhi: The Red Sea International Film Festival marked a significant moment as legendary actress Sarah Jessica Parker honoured global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The prestigious Honorees Award, presented at this year’s event, celebrated Priyanka’s remarkable journey as an award-winning actress, producer, and global cultural icon.

Sarah Jessica Parker, best known for her iconic role in 'Sex and the City', took the stage to present the award, praising Priyanka’s fearless choices, her ability to bridge industries, and her dedication to storytelling that transcends borders.

In the video, legendary actress Sarah Jessica Parker is seen presenting the award to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrating two iconic women who have transformed the entertainment industry.

In a heartfelt moment, Parker acknowledged Priyanka’s contributions to global cinema and her role in championing representation both on and off the screen.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, visibly moved by the honour, expressed her deep gratitude for being one of this year’s esteemed recipients.

Dressed in an exquisite white ensemble that echoed elegance and sophistication, Priyanka’s presence was a highlight of the evening. The actress, who has won two National Film Awards, five Filmfare Awards, and been honoured with the Padma Shri, continues to break barriers in entertainment, from Bollywood to Hollywood.

The Red Sea Film Festival’s Honorees Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the world of cinema, and Priyanka’s inclusion in this prestigious list affirms her status as a global trailblazer.

