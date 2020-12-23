हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Saree-clad Urvashi Rautela teases first look for Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Thiruttu Payale 2'!

Recently, Urvashi Rautela revealed the first look of her upcoming film, the Hindi remake of a blockbuster Tamil movie, “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

Saree-clad Urvashi Rautela teases first look for Hindi remake of Tamil film &#039;Thiruttu Payale 2&#039;!

New Delhi: The Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela has conquered the hearts of the whole country with her gorgeous presence. Her sense of style has been the talk of the town ever since her pageantry days. No wonder we call her the fashion queen of the B-Town!

Recently, Urvashi Rautela revealed the first look of her upcoming film, the Hindi remake of a blockbuster Tamil movie, “Thiruttu Payale 2”. In her Instagram post, we see Urvashi in a gorgeous printed grey Satin saree with an elegant pink and ginger floral print. The saree was paired with a solid black blouse and minimalistic jewellery giving the whole look a subtle homely feel, yet Urvashi manages to look incredible in the basic look.

The actress captioned the post, “It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie shoot going strong for Thiruttu Payale 2 (Hindi remake of super hit Tamil film) along with my fab co-actors @vineet_ksofficial @akshay0beroi directed by @susiganeshan #love #UrvashiRautela #ThiruttuPayale2”. Now we know we will see a different avatar of Urvashi in the movie with “Gangs of Wasseypur 2” actor, Vineet Kumar Singh.

The original Thiruttu Palaye 2 was a crime thriller film directed and written by Susi Ganeshan. A sequel to his earlier Thiruttu Payale (2006), the film features Bobby Simha, Prasanna, and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

 

