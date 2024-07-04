Sargun Mehta Adorably Compares Ravi Dubey To A Character Straight Out Of A Book

New Delhi: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, a celebrated power couple, are renowned for their exceptional performances in the past that deeply resonated with the audiences. Both are not only accomplished actors but also successful producers who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Their production ventures have yielded remarkable successes, including hit shows like 'Udaariyaan' and the blockbuster film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri.' Their creative prowess extends to music with the iconic song 'Ve Haaniyaan,' which

recently surpassed 100 million views beating Miley Cyrus' Flowers on social platforms, their label Dreamiyata Music is also making waves with their album.

Their latest venture, 'Badal Pe Paon Hai,' featuring Amandeep Sidhu and Aakash Ahuja, continues their legacy of delivering impactful entertainment and airs on Sab TV.

With such a vast and varied line-up of ventures, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are touted to be one of the most dynamic producer duos in the industry. Commencing their journey as artists, the power couple has paved the way into

production with their sheer dedication and hard work. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta surely give us major couple goals and define what love is.

The producer duo epitomizes the meaning of companionship, Talking about her relationship with Ravi, Sargun shared how she made herself sure about Ravi, Sargun said, “I felt that he was like those men you read about in books. If I had typed it out on the computer with all the things that I liked,

I would have printed it out! He checked every checkbox that I ever had. But when he proposed to me for marriage, I was a bit taken aback. It was out of the blue, but after some point, there was no second thought about it. It just felt perfect right from the beginning.”

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are praised for their talent and dedication in the entertainment industry.