Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey Unveil Dreamiyata Dramaa At Star-Studded Launch Event

New Delhi: Renowned for their passion for storytelling, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey officially launched their highly anticipated platform, Dreamiyata Dramaa, at a glamorous, star-filled event. The platform is designed as a haven for fans of Korean, Pakistani, and Turkish dramas while also offering a unique space for Indian narratives to shine.

During the event, Sargun shared her vision for Dreamiyata Dramaa, stating, "People often ask, ‘What’s your business model?’ and I say, ‘Trust in God. We have no other business model.’ We don’t know how we’ll invest, what we’ll get, or how it will work. We just knew we had to tell this story in the best way, that’s the idea we stick to. We know it’s good, but until you do it, how will you ever know?”

Ravi Dubey also expressed his unwavering belief in Sargun’s vision, saying, "Sargun always comes up with these billion-dollar ideas—whether it was starting a music label, opening Dreamyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., or writing Udariyaan. I just know that if she has thought about it, I need to walk the path. I believe in her with every cell of my being, and as long as we have each other by the hand, I know we can do it."

The launch event also spotlighted the casts of their upcoming shows: Lovely Lolla, featuring Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya, and Dil Ko Rafu Kar Lei, starring Karan V. Grover and Ayesha Khan. The actors shared insights about their roles and the fresh, innovative storytelling each series aims to deliver. Both shows will begin airing on the Dreamiyata Dramaa YouTube Channel on December 25th, with Lovely Lolla at 12 PM and Dil Ko Rafu Kar Lei at 5 PM.

Gauahar Khan, who stars in Lovely Lolla, recalled the moment she was approached by Sargun for the role, saying, “When Sargun called me for the character of Lolla, I was in Switzerland, sitting in a lounge, feeding Zehaan. She told me about a story they were doing for YouTube and said, ‘When I thought of Lolla, my first choice was you.’ I initially delayed reading the script but called her back as soon as I did and said, ‘I’m on.’ In my 22 years in this amazing industry, it’s never been about the platform or the scale—it’s about creating a character the audience will remember.”

Isha Malviya, who also stars in Lovely Lolla, expressed her gratitude for being part of Dreamiyata, saying, “I am very grateful to be part of Dreamyata again, from where I started. When Sargun and Ravi call, the conversation is simple: they tell me about the project, and I trust them completely. I just say, ‘Okay, done, I’ll come,’ because I know that whatever they do, nothing goes wrong.”

Ayesha Khan, who stars in Dil Ko Rafu Kar Lei, discussed the appeal of the show’s format: “I really like this format because, over time, audiences enjoy trying new things. There was a time when shows ran for 8-10 years, but now, with shorter attention spans, this new, innovative format feels more fitting. Our episodes are around 25-30 minutes, and I hope people will appreciate it.”

Karan V. Grover also shared his thoughts on the show, saying, “TV formats work at a certain level, but our story doesn’t follow that structure. It doesn’t aim for the same pitch or melody.Our goal is to tell the story with patience and entertainment, without making it overwhelming or jarring.We want to keep you engaged and ensure you return to the channel every week.”

With its unique approach to storytelling and an exciting roster of new content, Dreamiyata Dramaa is poised to become a prominent platform for diverse, innovative shows that cater to an evolving audience.