Saroj Khan, legendary Bollywood choreographer, dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai at 71

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood choreaographer Saroj Khan died early Friday morning at 2 am at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Her body has been sent to a cemetery near Malad Mith Chowki.

She was hospitalised since June 17, 2020, after she complained of breathing difficulties. She was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai's Bandra. She had tested negative for coronavirus.

Saroj Khan has worked in more than 200 films in Bollywood her last film was Kalank which released in 2019.

Saroj Khan's first film was Mausam in 1975 but she got recognition for the film Tezaab which released in 1983.