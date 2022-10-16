NewsLifestylePeople
VAISHALI TAKKAR

Sasural Simar Ka actress Vaishali Takkar suicide: Actress lip-synced 'tere liye jaan de du' in her last post

Vaishali took to Instagram, 5 days ago, and shared a funny reel where she can be seen lip sync the song 'Dil Jigar Nazar Kya Hai.' She can be heard saying 'main to tere liye jaan bhi dedoon...'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actress Vaishali Takkar was found dead in her Indore residence today. Police recovered a suicide note along with the dead body. The actress was very active on social media and had shared a funny reel a few days ago. 

Vaishali took to Instagram, 5 days ago, and shared a funny reel where she can be seen lip sync the song 'Dil Jigar Nazar Kya Hai.' She can be heard saying 'main to tere liye jaan bhi dedoon...' Fans have flooded the comment section with broken heart and sad emojis. Many have also commented 'RIP' on the posts.

Police reached her place and recovered the dead body. They also received a suicide note from the body. The reason being said is a love affair of the actress.

The 30-year-old actress played important roles in many TV serials like 'Sasural Simar Ka,' 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' and she was also a participant in Bigg Boss. 

Tejaji Nagar police station is engaged in the investigation of the case.

