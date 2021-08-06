हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dipika Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar turns 35 - Check out her best DESI looks!

Actress Dipika Kakar celebrates her birthday on August 6. The actress shot to fame after playing ‘Simar’ in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.  A former Bigg Boss 12 winner has given great performances on the small screens - from her debut in ‘Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi’ in 2010 to ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Dipika Kakar celebrates her birthday on August 6. The actress shot to fame after playing ‘Simar’ in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.  A former Bigg Boss 12 winner has given great performances on the small screens - from her debut in ‘Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi’ in 2010 to ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’.

Between 2011 to 2017 she played the famous ‘Simar Bhardwaj’ in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. She also participated in ‘Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 8’, Star Plus’s ‘Nach Baliya 8’ with actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim and ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’.

Simar, samurai sitar ka, Happy Birthday

In 2018, she portrayed Suhasini Thakur in ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’. The popular star participated in the reality show Big Boss 12 and turned out to be the winner.

She has recently played the role of Sonakshi Rastogi in ‘Kahaan Hum Kahan Tum’ with Karan Grover. Apart from her amazing performance on screen. Her fans are crazy for her ethnic style statement. From sarees to suits she looks stunning in them all.

simar, samurai sitar ka, Happy Birthday

Her style statement includes mostly A-line suits, minimal jewellery and perfectly done hair.

She not only loves wearing a saree on screen, but you would see her rocking it even in award shows and red carpets. She has always made her fans proud.

simar, samurai sitar ka, Happy Birthday

Here's wishing Simar aka Dipika Kakar a very Happy Birthday!
 

