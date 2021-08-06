Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar turns 35 - Check out her best DESI looks!

New Delhi: Actress Dipika Kakar celebrates her birthday on August 6. The actress shot to fame after playing ‘Simar’ in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. A former Bigg Boss 12 winner has given great performances on the small screens - from her debut in ‘Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi’ in 2010 to ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’.

Between 2011 to 2017 she played the famous ‘Simar Bhardwaj’ in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. She also participated in ‘Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 8’, Star Plus’s ‘Nach Baliya 8’ with actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim and ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’.

In 2018, she portrayed Suhasini Thakur in ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’. The popular star participated in the reality show Big Boss 12 and turned out to be the winner.

She has recently played the role of Sonakshi Rastogi in ‘Kahaan Hum Kahan Tum’ with Karan Grover. Apart from her amazing performance on screen. Her fans are crazy for her ethnic style statement. From sarees to suits she looks stunning in them all.

Her style statement includes mostly A-line suits, minimal jewellery and perfectly done hair.

She not only loves wearing a saree on screen, but you would see her rocking it even in award shows and red carpets. She has always made her fans proud.

Here's wishing Simar aka Dipika Kakar a very Happy Birthday!

