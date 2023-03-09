Satish Kaushik Cremated In Mumbai, Family And Friends Bid Final Goodbye With A Heavy Heart!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik has left for his heavenly abode. The actor who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday night, was cremated at Mumbai`s Oshiwara crematorium on Thursday evening. The late actor`s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai from New Delhi after a post-mortem earlier on Thursday. The post-mortem report of the veteran actor and filmmaker confirmed that his sudden demise was caused by a heart attack.

Several noted Bollywood celebrities came at his Mumbai residence to pay their last respect to the late actor. Satish Kaushik’s close friend Anupam Kher was inconsolable and broke down during his last rites. Actors Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty also became emotional as they paid their last respects.

A couple of days ago, Satish Kaushik had gone to Javed Akhtar’s Holi party from where he had also shared pictures. After that, the ‘Ram Lakhan’ actor went to New Delhi for Holi celebrations, however, he could not come back and passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66 years old.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as `Mr India`, `Saajan Chale Sasural`, and `Judaai`.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as `Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja`, ‘Tere Naam’ and `Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain`.