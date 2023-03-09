topStoriesenglish2581450
NewsLifestylePeople
SATISH KAUSHIK

Satish Kaushik Dies After Heart Attack: Urmila Matondkar To Manoj Bajpayee, Bollywood Mourns Actor's Sudden Demise

The industry is shocked by his sudden demise and many actors, actresses, filmmakers are mourning his death.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away this morning at the age of 66.
  • Actor and his close friend Anupam Kher shared the news on Twitter.
  • The veteran actor was known for his film performances and remarkable direction.

Trending Photos

Satish Kaushik Dies After Heart Attack: Urmila Matondkar To Manoj Bajpayee, Bollywood Mourns Actor's Sudden Demise

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away this morning at the age of 66. Actor and his close friend Anupam Kher shared the news on Twitter. The veteran actor was known for his film performances and remarkable direction.

Satish was born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He studied acting at Delhi's famous National School Of Drama. The industry is shocked by his sudden demise and many actors, actresses, filmmakers are mourning his death.

Actress Neha Dhupia took his picture to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you for the cinema, thank you for the laughs … rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji …. My love and strength to the family … #gonetoosoon"

Veteran actress Urmila Matondkar wrote, "Shocked n saddened by the news of sad demise of a talented actor, director n a wonderful human being #SatishaKaushik ji. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family n friends Om Shanti"

Manoj Bajpayee, saddened by actor's demise wrote, "Completely shocked to read this ! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends!May you rest in peace Satish Bhai !"

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh tweeted, "Condolences to his family & friends. Rest in peace Satish ji Om Shanti"

Also, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, "I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti."

Many other celebrities have mourned the sudden death of 'Mr. India' actor.

Satish Kaushik was famous for his roles as 'Calendar' in Anil Kapoor's Mr. India, and 'Pappu Pager' in Deewana Mastana. Fans highly appreciated his comic timing. Salman Khan's blockbuster "Tere Naam", and Arjun Rampal starrer "Vaada", were among the films Satish directed.

Anupam Kher tweeted in the morning about Kaushik's sudden demise. "I know "death is the last truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while I'm alive. Such a sudden full stop on the friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!," veteran actor Kher said in a tweet in Hindi.

The actor died after suffering a heart attack in Delhi NCR. His body is currently at Fortis hospital, Gurugram and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.

Live Tv

Satish KaushikSatish Kaushik diesSatish Kaushik death ageSatish Kaushik ageBollywood mourns Satish Kaushiksatish kaushik movies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011